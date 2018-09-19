While most considered Liverpool's late win over Paris Saint-Germain just rewards for a dominant display, Thomas Tuchel was apparently less convinced that his team had been outplayed at Anfield.

After managing to claw their way back from a 2-0 deficit, PSG let the tie slip in the final moments as substitute Roberto Firmino netted Liverpool's third.

There seemed little doubt as to which team deserved the points at the final whistle, but Tuchel remained bullish in his post-match comments.

As quoted by Merseyside reporter Chris Bascombe, Tuchel said: "Maybe the score did not really tell the story. The result is not correct or logical."

Despite Tuchel's assertion, it was clear to most that the Reds' dominance of the game shone through on the night, with the hosts managing a staggering 17 shots to PSG's nine, as well as taking double the attempts from inside the box.

"Julian Draxler had a chance to win the game before Liverpool got their goal. For me, the score was not logical or correct.



"Julian Draxler had a chance to win the game before Liverpool got their goal. For me, the score was not logical or correct.



"We conceded two goals in the first half but never at any point did we lose our confidence. We showed a lot of bravery, a lot of mental strength.



"Maybe in the second half we started to give the ball away a little too easily, but this is Anfield."

PSG will have a shot at victory once again when Liverpool travel to France on November 28. Before that, his side side Red Star on October 3 in their next Champions League outing.