Real Madrid begins a new campaign in the Champions League against Roma at the Bernabeu as it searches for a fourth consecutive title, but this time around it will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

It all falls on Julen Lopetegui and the likes of Gareth Bale, Kareem Benzema and Marco Asensio as Los Blancos will aim for a solid victory against a Roma side who might seem weaker this season due to the departures of key personnel such as goalkeeper Alisson and Radja Nainggolan, who left for Liverpool and Inter Milan respectively.

With the addition of Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid now also has the most powerful goalkeeping duo in Europe as Lopetegui will have the almost impossible task of selecting between the Belgian stopper and Keylor Navas.

Roma's chances of winning tonight are not favorable as Real Madrid has now gone 11 seasons without losing its Champions League opener.

The match started with Real Madrid given a wonderful chance to go ahead as Gareth Bale had a golden opportunity to make it 1-0 in less than three minutes. But the Welsh star could only put it wide.

Once again, the hosts were at it as Isco was fed a great ball from Luka Modric but the keeper did well to keep it 0-0. The threats kept coming as Bale was once again fed on the right wing but the ball was just too far for him to capitalize. It was clear Roma was holding on and looking to counter, but the first minutes showed that Real Madrid was looking to score.

(Refresh the page for most recent action)

Here are the lineups for both sides

Real Madrid starting XI:

Roma starting XI:

Real Madrid faces CSKA Moscow in two weeks, while Roma hosts Viktoria Plzen.