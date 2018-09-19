REVEALED: What Mohamed Salah Did After Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League Win Over PSG

Mohamed Salah was prevented from celebrating Roberto Firmino's late winner during Liverpool's 3-2 victory against PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, as the Egyptian was selected for a drugs test, according to the Mirror.

The Reds' talisman was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers as cameras panned to manager Jurgen Klopp celebrating on the touchline as Salah appeared to throw a water bottle down when the Brazilian scored a dramatic last gasp winner.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It was revealed later that the clip was actually edited to crop Salah out of the picture, who on a second glance, threw his hands aloft and then slammed his water bottle in an act of relief and delight, as it was his mistake in midfield which led to Kylian Mbappe goal which brought the visitors level.

Salah also had a goal disallowed in the second half, after Daniel Sturridge was adjudged to have fouled PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, before the Egyptian tapped into an empty net.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 26-year-old was in fact chosen to carry out a drugs test and had to be accompanied by the tester straight after the final whistle.

Salah was reported to have led the wild changing room celebrations after the protocol was completed and after an impressive victory for the Reds against the French Champions, who are one of the favourites to win the competition outright this season.

The Reds face a tough challenge next in the Champions League, an away tie to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo, where Manchester City battled hard for a victory in last season's group stages.