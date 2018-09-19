'Start Him': Crystal Palace Fans Demand More Playing Time for Out of Favour Summer Signing

Upon his arrival in the Premier League on a free transfer from the Bundesliga, Max Meyer’s signing was seen as quite the coup for Crystal Palace during the summer. However, the German has yet to make his mark at Selhurst Park, and fans have now called on the club to give the midfielder his chance.





Meyer arrived in south London from Schalke with high expectations owing to his reputation as a bright prospect in German football, and following the departure of Yohan Cabaye, it was expected that the 23-year-old would assume the role as Palace’s chief playmaker.

🎈 Happy Birthday Max Meyer! pic.twitter.com/N94woKD4lx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 18, 2018

That promise has yet to be realised, however, with Meyer yet to start in the Premier League after Palace’s first five league games of the season. The Eagles’s fortunes have been mixed in Meyer’s absence, and Palace fans have now taken to Twitter to demand his inclusion.

With Wilfried Zaha still leading the charge for Roy Hodgson’s side, Palace have recorded two wins and three defeats in the league so far, with Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur remaining as Hodgson’s first choice pairing in central midfield.

Meyer’s only start for his new side so far came in Palace’s Carabao Cup second round victory over Swansea City, in which the German started alongside fellow summer signing Cheikhou Kouyate in the middle of the park.

lol. All the comments on Max Meyer are Germans ironically calling him “world class” https://t.co/rD0w2QLT1y pic.twitter.com/OyrLKeYWGK — Futhead (@Futhead) September 12, 2018

It is the general perception that Meyer’s development has somewhat dipped over the last year, having previously been regarded among Germany’s finest young stars, and his move to Palace has yet to prove the reboot of his career that he may have hoped for.

Palace fans, though, remain behind their new man and are attempting to push the club to give more chances to Meyer, having been excited by his arrival during the summer, starting with Saturday’s match at home to Newcastle.

Here is a selection of responses from Crystal Palace fans taking to Twitter to express their views on Meyer’s lack of selection so far this season…