Tim Sherwood Claims Mauricio Pochettino Looked 'Rumbled' During Tottenham's Defeat to Inter

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino looked under pressure as Spurs lost 2-1 to Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Pochettino's team lost their third consecutive game for the first time since his arrival at the club thanks to late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino.

Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld were left out of the Spurs squad, while Harry Kane failed to find the back of the net once again. Pochettino appeared frustrated during the post-game press conference when quizzed about his decisions.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Speaking on Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT, Sherwood commented: “I was pleasantly surprised by how toothless Inter were, I mean how average were they?





“15th place in Serie A tells a story and I thought Tottenham would cruise to victory and when they went ahead I thought everything was great.





“But Mauro Icardi got them out of jail with a wonderful volleyed strike and then they scored again another set piece, another headed goal, which seems to be the Achilles heel.

“It’s very difficult when you’re sitting in front of the press. If Spurs got what they actually deserved, nobody is asking any of those questions, but that’s the nature of the press and you’ve just got to take it on the chin.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen Poch rumbled at Tottenham.”

However, Sherwood went on to insist he is not concerned about Pochettino, adding: “He’s doing nothing wrong. He’s a fantastic manager and he’s going along the right lines, it’s just a difficult spell results-wise.

“On the balance of play Mauricio would have gone into the dressing room and said, ‘you deserved more than that’.”

Tottenham return to Premier League action with a tough trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, before facing Watford and Huddersfield Town. They will be hoping to use these fixtures to regain some confidence before they host Barcelona in the Champions League in early October.