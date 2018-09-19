VIDEO: Neymar Interrupts Liverpool Striker's Interview to Congratulate UCL Match Winner

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar showed a touch of class in the aftermath of his side's narrow defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League, seeking out Roberto Firmino to congratulate the striker on his match-winning goal.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for the Reds with a powerful header and after PSG defender Juan Bernat conceded a needless penalty, James Milner doubled their advantage with a comfortable spot kick.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Thomas Meunier was able to pull one goal back for the French giants just before half time, and Kylian Mbappé even levelled the scoreline completely against the run of play. But substitute Firmino came off the bench to swing the pendulum back in Liverpool's favour with a stunning goal in added time.





After the final whistle, Firmino was understandably at the top of people's lists for post-match interviews, with media organisations across the world eager for some time with the Brazil international.





The PSG group, meanwhile, were somewhat able to leave Anfield on Tuesday in peace, with head coach Thomas Tuchel eager to return to France and analyse his side's shortcomings in the Group C opener.





PSG's talisman Neymar showed a real touch of class during the journey back to the team coach by interrupting one of Firmino's interviews to congratulate him on his impactful cameo appearances, and a video of the incident has even been shared on social media.

Seeing the 26-year-old praise his compatriot after the match has helped show fans a different side to Neymar that often goes unnoticed.

As a player who is often lambasted for either his attitude or theatrics, Neymar proved that even amid the disappointment of losing in the Champions League, there is much more to the Brazilian that just the world's most expensive player.