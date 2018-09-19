Report: West Ham Interested in Alvaro Morata as Chelsea Considers January Loan Deal

According to reports, West Ham is keen on the Spanish striker as Chelsea considers a temporary move in January.

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

West Ham sought to address its need for more goals with Chelsea's Alvaro Morata over the summer and could now make a return to the negotiating table for a January loan move, according to reports. 

Morata, 25, had a turbulent debut season at Stamford Bridge which raised doubts over whether new boss Maurizio Sarri would relinquish the Spaniard over the summer transfer window. 

However, although the striker ultimately retained his place in the Chelsea side his future remains under a cloud as Sarri refuses to promises any assured game time moving forward as he continues to rotate Morata with Olivier Giroud. 

It is a situation which the 25-year-old is not overjoyed about, and according to Transfer Market Web, Chelsea is considering sending him on loan in the winter window - a move it would make in the knowledge that he would not be short of suitors. 

The Hammers find themselves in that bracket after registering their interest in luring the striker to the London Stadium over the summer in a bid to relieve the goal scoring pressure on Marko Arnautovic. 

West Ham, however, is not the only team in the market for a leading man as the former Juventus striker has also turned the heads of Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund - all of whom had tracked him over the course of the summer. 

The speculation over the 25-year-old's future with Chelsea comes following Sarri's remarks over his attacking options, as he said, via the Express: "On Saturday Oliver played very well. Without scoring but he was very useful for his team-mates.

"In the last two weeks I have seen four matches of Cardiff and four matches of PAOK Salonika and I thought Giroud was more suitable for the Cardiff match and Morata for the other.

"So I don’t know who will be the striker of the future but I think both because we have to play 60 matches. In characteristics they are different and it depends on the kind of match."

Morata is said to be in contention for a starting berth for Chelsea's opening Europa League group game against PAOK Salonika on Thursday evening. 

