Manchester United heads to Switzerland to face Young Boys in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Captain Antonio Valencia will not play for Manchester United due to the artificial turf at the Stade de Suisse. The club worries that the turf could aggravate his knee troubles.

Defender Luke Shaw will return on Wednesday for the Reds after suffering a concussion. Shaw sustained the injury while playing for England in an UEFA Nations League match against Spain earlier this month.

Manchester United has lost its last two matches in Switzerland in the Champions League. Both losses came against FC Basel in 2011 and 2017.

The Young Boys are entering the Champions League group stage for the first time in club history. The club is coming off of a six-game winning streak to start their season and have plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday's match.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 19

