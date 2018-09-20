Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Hoping for Ever Banega Reunion as Gunners Keep Tabs on Sevilla Ace

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in a reunion with his former midfield general Ever Banega, as the Gunners' look to add competition to their existing options in the centre of the park. 

According to The Sun, Emery is hoping for a reunion with the Sevilla midfielder, who starred under the Spanish boss as the pair won back to back Europa League titles together. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Following Ivan Gazidis' departure for AC Milan, Raul Sanllehi has taken over the role as Head of Football at the Emirates, identifying the Argentina international as a key target. 

Spanish sources claim that the 30-year-old's current contract with Sevilla contains an £18m release clause. Banega will be out of contract at the end of next season, although the north Londoners will have to act quickly on the buyout clause before any renewal takes place. 

Emery was interested in bringing the player to the Emirates in the summer as he looked to mould the side he had inherited from Arsene Wenger into his own. 

However, Banega opted to extend his second spell with the Spanish side, who he had left for Inter back in 2016 before rejoining just a year later. 

Instead, Emery shelled out £26m to Sampdoria for the Serie A side's Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is yet to make a start for the Gunners despite some impressive cameos. 

Despite the 22-year-old's arrival, Emery is still keen on bringing the experienced Argentine to the Emirates to provide competition for the likes of Torreira, Grant Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Boca Juniors academy graduate would bring an abundance of know-how to a relatively inexperienced Arsenal midfield. 

Banega made three appearances at the World Cup in the summer, recording two assists, including the inch perfect pass for Lionel Messi's Puskas nominee against Nigeria. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)