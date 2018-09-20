Chelsea Fans Attacked in Greece by Suspected PAOK Supporters Ahead of Europa League Clash

Two Chelsea fans are reported to have been injured in a suspected clash with rival fans in Greece ahead of the club's Europa League fixture against PAOK.

Media reports suggest that two Chelsea supporters were beaten by three attackers, alleged to be PAOK supporters, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Local authorities have confirmed that the travelling English fans received medical treatment from an ambulance crew at the scene but were not taken to hospital. It is also said that they declined to press formal charges against the attackers, who fled without being apprehended.

Chelsea's game in the ancient city of Thessaloniki, the second largest in Greece, is their first in the Europa League since winning the competition in the 2012/13 season.

The club also faces European away trips to Belarus and Hungary to play BATE Borisov and MOL Vidi respectively in the coming weeks and months.

Chelsea have made a perfect start to their 2018/19 Premier League campaign, winning all five games they have played so far. After meeting PAOK on Thursday, the next domestic action will see travel across London to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.