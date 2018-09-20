Cristiano Ronaldo to Serve at Least 1-Game Champions League Ban as UEFA Offers No Right of Appeal

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss at least one game in the Champions League this season as a result of the red card on his European debut with his new club and will sweat over the possibility of missing a 'homecoming' at Old Trafford against Manchester United.





Five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo was dismissed after appearing to grab the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo in an aggressive confrontation and left the field in tears.

He has been widely tipped to contest the card and the attached suspension by various pundits, seemingly unaware that UEFA offers no right of appeal except in cases of mistaken identity.

A one-game ban is automatic but UEFA are also at liberty to extend suspensions as they see fit.

Article 50.01 of the 2018/19 Champions League rulebook states: "As a rule, a player who is sent off the field of play is suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Super Cup).

"In case of serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions."

Serving the minimum one-game ban would mean that Ronaldo misses only Juve's next clash with Young Boys. A two-game ban would result in him sitting out against former club Manchester United at Old Trafford, while a three-game ban would see him to miss the return fixture in Turin.

Ronaldo's only chance for appeal is against the length of suspension if are to UEFA increase it. But given the controversy over whether the 33-year-old even deserved a red card in the first place, extending the ban to a more severe punishment seems high unlikely.