Former Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Rejects 'Revenge' Claim After Scoring in Shock Win Over Man City

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has admitted that he wants to 'prove' how good he is after a failed move to Liverpool this summer. However, he rejected the idea that his goalscoring performance in Wednesday's Champions League win over Manchester City was motivated by 'revenge'.

Speaking to Viasport (via the Express) after helping his side beat City at the Etihad, the World Cup winner was asked if he wanted revenge over English clubs after the summer saga.





He said: "Not revenge, I want to prove I’m a good player. But the most important thing is the group.

“I’m very happy to win in this stadium. The game is not easy, Manchester City is a very good team. But we do all the best.

“What happened with Liverpool is straight out of my head, I turned the page.

Fekir had completed both a medical and media duties ahead of a £53m move to Anfield in the summer. However, the Premier League side pulled the plug on the deal having expressed concerns at the construction of a repairing surgery on a knee injury suffered by Fekir three years ago.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The France international continued to be linked with the Reds throughout the summer, as well as their rivals Chelsea, although he eventually stayed put in France.

The 24-year-old is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2020 but is yet to open talks over an extension to his current deal.

He said: “My future? We have not discussed an extension yet, we will see what happens."

Despite failing to sign Fekir, Liverpool have won their first six games of the season for the first time since 1961/62, and currently sit joint top in the Premier League with Chelsea.

What a player Nabil Fekir is. Quick, strong, give and go direct, technical, a real leader. An assist and a goal tonight. #OL deserved victory because they were hungrier. Depay ran himself into the ground. Lopes good gk. #MCOL — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 19, 2018

As Lyon and Fekir did at the Etihad, Jurgen Klopp's side kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win thanks to Roberto Firmino's last gasp strike.