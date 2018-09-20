'God Never Sleeps': Ronaldo's Sister Demands 'Justice' After Superstar's Controversial Sending Off

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

The sister of footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to demand 'justice' for her brother, after the Juventus talisman was sent off during his side's 2-0 Champions League win over Valencia.

 

Ronaldo saw red after appearing to kick and pull the hair of opposition player Jeison Murillo in an off the ball incident. The Portugal legend then promptly burst into tears, as the referee gave him his marching orders.

The tenacious forward's sister, Katia Aveiro, was seemingly less than impressed with her brother's treatment from the referee, and posted on Instagram: "Shame on football, justice will be done. They want to destroy my brother but God never sleeps.”

The former Real Madrid icon has not had quite the start he may have hoped for his new chapter with Juventus, and has netted just twice in his opening five matches for Maxi Allegri's side. Juve are targeting an eighth domestic title on the bounce, and their fortunes will rely heavily on the 33-year-old recapturing the form that saw him become a legend in Spain.


Should UEFA opt to extend Ronaldo's ban, he will miss his much anticipated return to Old Trafford, when Juve take on Manchester United in a mouthwatering Champions League encounter. 

I Bianconerri are unable to appeal to have the current one match ban overturned, and will be crossing their fingers that their star player receives no further disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's manager Allegri has called upon UEFA to introduce VAR to the competition in the wake of the player's controversial sending off. The 51-year-old contended that his marquee summer signing should not have been given a red card, and that he would have spared the injustice had VAR been in operation.

