Liverpool Star James Milner Reveals Why His Dad Banned Him From Wearing Red as a Child

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed that he was actually banned from wearing red as a child because of his father's intense dislike of Manchester United.

Milner grew up in a Leeds-supporting household and was on the books at Elland Road from the age of 10, making his debut for the club in 2002 and becoming the second-youngest Premier League player ever at the time.

With the exception of a one-month loan spell at Swindon in 2003, Milner had never played for a club with red as their home colours until he joined Liverpool in 2015.

Asked by FourFourTwo readers whether the stories about his dad's red ban were accurate, Milner remarkably revealed: "It's true, yes. Obviously Leeds fans are brought up to dislike Manchester United, as rivals, so red wasn’t allowed. 

"I didn’t have any red shirts or anything, and the first time I ever wore it was probably for England. He did joke when I signed for Liverpool that it was the first time he’d be happy to see me regularly in red."

Milner is now recognised as one of Liverpool's most important players and was widely praised this week for a superb performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

He converted the penalty which put the Reds 2-0 up in the first half - his second goal of the season and 17th for the club overall. 

