Liverpool Yet to Open Contract Talks With James Milner Despite Deal Expiring Next Year

Liverpool are yet to open contract talks with star midfielder James Milner despite his impressive performances over the past three years.

The 32-year-old has started this season in typically brilliant form, helping the Reds win all of their games so far and has been on the receiving end of multiple plaudits for his energetic and fruitful displays so far.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the club haven't approached the 32-year-old about a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season. There was talk over a one-year extension earlier in the year, but the Mail believe the club are yet to make an actual advance.

Despite Milner's age, his work-rate and productivity cannot be questioned. The Englishman has been one of the biggest reasons for Liverpool's resurgence under Jurgen Klopp and many are of the view they could end their long wait to bring home the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are one of just two sides in the top flight carrying unblemished records so far, with Chelsea the only other team who have taken all 15 points from their first five games.

They also showed their intent in the Champions League by beating French giants Paris Saint-Germain in their European opener on Tuesday.

Klopp and his troops made it to the competition's final at the end of last season but were beaten by Real Madrid.

Manager Klopp sought to improve his side by bringing some big names in during the summer. Yet the veteran Milner has proven irreplaceable so far and could have a huge impact the team's fortunes this term.