Newcastle Boss Benítez Prepares for Crunch Talks as Manager Demands Answers on January Spending Plan

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez is set to meet with the club's hierarchy in the coming days, as he seeks assurances on the plans for January spending, as well as the club's youth setup.

According to the Chronicle, Benítez is unwilling to go through another transfer window without the funds necessary to strengthen his squad, and is looking to sign players in a number of key areas to help his side battle against relegation. With few options available to him from the academy, Benítez is also keen to reassess the club's approach to producing young talent.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It is unclear whether club owner Mike Ashley will attend the meeting, but the head of recruitment and chief European scout are both likely to be present. To bulk up his shoestring side, Benítez is thought to want a new striker, a left-back and a winger, and is likely to have to trawl through the bargain basement again if he's unable to get the budget he desires.





With the transfer market inflating at a rapid rate, Newcastle face the threat of being left behind by their rivals if they can't stump up the cash to compete. Benítez has still not signed the contract extension that fans are hoping he will, and is unlikely to do so while Ashely continues to deny him the funds necessary to rebuild the squad.

In other news, Magpies fans have taken to social media to discuss the worrying dip in for seen by their loanee Kenedy. A number of fans suggested that they'd be happy for the Chelsea man to pack his bags and head back to Stamford Bridge, given the lacklustre performances he's put in so far this season.