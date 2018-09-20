Newcastle Boss Benítez Prepares for Crunch Talks as Manager Demands Answers on January Spending Plan

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez is set to meet with the club's hierarchy in the coming days, as he seeks assurances on the plans for January spending, as well as the club's youth setup.

According to the Chronicle, Benítez is unwilling to go through another transfer window without the funds necessary to strengthen his squad, and is looking to sign players in a number of key areas to help his side battle against relegation. With few options available to him from the academy, Benítez is also keen to reassess the club's approach to producing young talent.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It is unclear whether club owner Mike Ashley will attend the meeting, but the head of recruitment and chief European scout are both likely to be present. To bulk up his shoestring side, Benítez is thought to want a new striker, a left-back and a winger, and is likely to have to trawl through the bargain basement again if he's unable to get the budget he desires.


With the transfer market inflating at a rapid rate, Newcastle face the threat of being left behind by their rivals if they can't stump up the cash to compete. Benítez has still not signed the contract extension that fans are hoping he will, and is unlikely to do so while Ashely continues to deny him the funds necessary to rebuild the squad.

In other news, Magpies fans have taken to social media to discuss the worrying dip in for seen by their loanee Kenedy. A number of fans suggested that they'd be happy for the Chelsea man to pack his bags and head back to Stamford Bridge, given the lacklustre performances he's put in so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)