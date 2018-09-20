Newcastle Fans Discuss Winger's Abysmal Form & Debate Potential Position Change

Newcastle United fans have been discussing the poor form of their winger Kenedy, who has been a long way off from producing the displays that made him a fan favourite last season.

The Brazilian forward spent the second half of last season on loan at St James' Park from Chelsea, scoring two goals and recording two assists as he massively impressed.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His form was so eye catching that Rafael Benitez made another move for the 22-year-old this summer, signing the former Fluminese man on a season-long loan deal for the 2018/19 season.

However, he has by absolutely no means come close to the form he displayed at the back end of last season.

In five games so far this season, Kenedy has been abysmal, missing a last gasp penalty against Cardiff that would've won the game for the Magpies in a match that he should've seen a red card in.

The St James' Park faithful have taken to Twitter to discuss the player's poor form, contemplating whether a positional chance may benefit the skilful Brazilian...