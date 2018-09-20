Real Madrid's Mariano Reveals Desire to Represent Spain After Champions League Strike Against Roma

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Real Madrid striker Mariano has spoken of his desire to represent the Spanish national side following his goal against Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The club's new signing was born in Barcelona, yet represented the Dominican Republic until recently when he retired from the team in order to pursue a call-up to the Spain's squad. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca following his injury time goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against last season's Champions League semi finalists Roma on Wednesday, the 25-year old forward reiterated his desire to become part of Luis Enrique's team. 

"I would love a call from Luis Enrique, I hope I can be in the national team," he explained in his post-match interview.

"I'm very happy for the goal and would like to thank my teammates.

"Marcelo's pass made sure that I was able to debut in this wonderful way."

Mariano worked his way up through Real Madrid's youth ranks, making his debut for the club in 2016, and featured in eight matches in total before French club Lyon signed the striker for €8m at the beginning of the 2017/18 season. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Julen Lopetegui brought the player back this summer in a five-year deal, handing him the famous number seven shirt previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo

"I always wanted to return to Madrid, so I'm very very pleased to be back here," he added. "At the club, everyone carries great responsibility. They won the Champions League last season and we hope to win it again this year. It would be brilliant." 

