Robbie Keane Urges Tottenham to Sign a 'Couple More' Players After Slow Start to Season

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has urged the club to make some more signings in January, following the side's sluggish start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Writing for Paddy Power, the former Republic of Ireland international gave his opinion on Spurs' squad, and claimed: "Tottenham need to win a trophy.





"There have been a few moans that they didn’t make a signing over the summer, but I know first-hand that they tried to sign four players, it just wasn’t meant to be - teams were overpricing players.

"I can understand from the fans’ point of view on that, but if you look at the bigger picture for the last few years, it’s been up and up for Tottenham. If they can buy a couple of players in January, which I’m sure they will, and help the squad, they can have a good season."

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, having won three of their opening fives matches. Mauricio Pochetino's side have lost their last three games in a row, the most recent coming against Inter in the Champions League. The north London side didn't sign a single player in the summer transfer window and may need to strengthen in January.

Discussing Spurs talisman Harry Kane, who is believed to be suffering from fatigue following the World Cup, Keane said: "Knowing Harry the way I do - he used to clean my boots when I was there - he just wants to play football and score goals. When he doesn’t score goals, people will say he’s tired."





It is believed that Kane is unwilling to ask Pochettino for a break and is eager to carry on playing to recapture his predatory goalscoring form.

However, several of Kane's teammates have reportedly claimed to be both mentally and physically exhausted, having been subjected to intense training conditions despite playing deep in the World Cup with their countries.