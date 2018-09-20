Roberto Firmino Sports New Look in Training as Sadio Mane Reveals He Begged Star to Play Against PSG

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Sadio Mane has revealed that he begged his Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino to play against Paris Saint-Germain despite suffering an eye injury against Tottenham at the weekend.

A poke in the eye by Jan Vertonghen caused an optic injury which kept the Brazilian on the bench for Tuesday's Champions League match, with replacement Daniel Sturridge opening the scoring in his absence.

Firmino was brought on for Sturridge in the 72nd minute and provided a late winner for Liverpool when he tricked his way past the PSG defence before firing low into the net past Alphonse Areola.

Mane joked that Firmino's habit of scoring without looking at the goal meant that he didn't need both of his eyes to be working.

"I think Bobby doesn't need his eye to play so I told him," said Mane after the match, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"I sent him a message on Monday saying: 'Hey Bobby, come on, we need you.'

"You've all seen the 'no look' goals so I think he doesn't need his eye to play. I texted him saying: 'You don't need your eye!'"

Meanwhile, the Brazilian was back in training on Wednesday with a new set of protective eyewear, reminiscent of Dutch legend Edgar Davids, while his injury heals. Dejan Lovren also trained with the team as he continues to recover from a pelvis injury.

