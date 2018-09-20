Shaun Wright-Phillips' Son Trains With Manchester City First Team Ahead of Champions League Fixture

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Shaun Wright-Phillips' son, D'Margio, trained with the Manchester City first team ahead of their Champions League defeat to Lyon.

Wright-Phillips has been in impressive form for the Citizens' Under-18 side this season, scoring once and providing six assists in five games. The youngster was rewarded for his good form by training with the first team prior to their first Champions League match this season.

Gallo Images/GettyImages

Whilst some may be daunted by the prospect of following their famous fathers, the England Under-17 international said that his father has been one of his biggest inspirations and has helped him significantly during the early stages of his career.


However, speaking to the club's official website, the 16-year-old revealed that he did not want to use his connections to get ahead. He said: "Some people might think I’ve got in because of my Dad but that’s not the case.


"I remember him asking me once when I was playing in the Sunday League do you want me to try and help you to get in and I said I wanted to do it myself. Looking back I think that has probably helped to push me more."

Manager Pep Guardiola was in the stands as he watched his side lose 2-1 to Lyon on Wednesday. After the game first team coach Mikel Arteta refused to use the touchline ban as an excuse for the result.

Speaking in the press conference, as quoted by the Guardian, Arteta said: "You can’t say what would have happened had Pep been around, it’s completely hypothetical, the only reality is that we lost the game."


The Spaniard added: "We started quite slowly, we lost too many duels and twice in the first half we gave away the ball in dangerous areas and allowed Lyon to score both times."

