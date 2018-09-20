Sol Bamba Insists Cardiff 'Won't Change Approach' for Man City Clash Despite Winless Run

Cardiff defender Sol Bamba believes the Bluebirds can cause upset when they take on Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

The Welsh side are currently winless in the top flight this season, having picked up two points after five games.

Speaking to Cardiff City's website, Bamba said: “Our performance has been good. We’ve been playing against top quality opposition which is always going to be difficult.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“There are always positives you can take from games like against Chelsea, and I think we did well until the end, to be fair.

“We’ll take the positives from it and try to play in a similar way against Manchester City - I think we’ve got a good chance.

“Manchester City are champions for a reason, but we’re going to go out there and enjoy ourselves and try to win the game, even though we know how difficult it will be.”





The top quality opposition keep on coming as Cardiff travel to Tottenham and Liverpool in October in what looks like a horrendous two months for the Premier League newcomers.





Bamba has been in good form for the Bluebirds so far this season and even chipped in with a goal against Chelsea in what was a mixed afternoon after conceding a penalty.

ICYMI | #CardiffCity will be supported by a sold out CCS this Saturday as @ManCity visit the Welsh capital.#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UoKdZ89xen — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) September 20, 2018

The Ivorian also acknowledged Cardiff's physicality suggesting how this may play an important role in upsetting the Manchester City.

He added: “I think we’ve got more experience than the last time we played them.





"We’ve played against other Premier League opposition so we know what to expect.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“We’re going to be ready. We’re going to try to be difficult, and playing at home is a plus.

“We’re not going to change our approach, we are a physical side and we like to play that way. They’re a good team so they’re going to try to play around it, but our approach to the game won’t change, and we’re looking to come away with a good result.”