Spurs Talisman Harry Kane Will Not Ask to Be Rested Despite Reports of Squad Burnout

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane reportedly has no intention to ask his manager Mauricio Pochettino for a period of rest, despite the striker appearing to be exhausted in his side's matches so far this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane is determined to plough on regardless of speculation regarding his fitness levels, and wants to get back into his usual goalscoring form following a slow start to the season.

The 25-year-old won the Golden Boot award at last summer's World Cup, and his exertions appear to have left him a yard or two off the pace so far this season.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, with a series of relatively low key fixtures approaching, it is believed that Pochettino may ignore the England captains pleas for continued first team football, and could look to rest his star player. Spurs face Watford in the EFL Cup next week, followed by a trip to strugglers Huddersfield Town - two games where Kane could well be rested to aid his return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Spurs' fitness problems extend beyond Kane, and that a number of players are suffering with fatigue. According to the Times, several Spurs players have claimed they are suffering from mental and physical exhaustion, after heading straight back from the World Cup in Pochettino's notoriously intense team training sessions.

The north Londoners crumbled in their Champions League clash against Inter earlier in the week, as Serie A side punished their opposition with two late goals to win the match 2-1.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans will be buoyed by the news that their tenacious attacking midfielder Dele Alli is close to make a return to full fitness, after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Pochettino's side have lost their last three matches on the bounce, and having Alli back will be a real boost as they look to make a much needed return to winning ways.