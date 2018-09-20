West Ham Starlet Xande Silva Keeps Manuel Pellegrini on High Alert After Marvellous U23 Performances

Following a £1.8m switch from Vitoria de Guimaraes to West ham this summer, Xande Silva is hoping his U-23 performances will be enough to impress first team coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Scoring a hat-trick on his Premier League 2 debut against fierce rivals Tottenham, the forward's name will have been mentioned with more regularity around Chadwell Heath.

Looking forward to see Xande Silva in action tonight vs Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade trophy #WHU #COYI pic.twitter.com/9JRpDRjEEX — ⚒ COYIrons.com ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) September 18, 2018

Prior to an EFL Chekcatrade Trophy match against Bristol Rovers, Silva spoke to West Ham's official website about his future plans: "I’m really confident at the moment. I’m working hard for the team and I’ve managed to score a few goals from that.





"I want to continue with the good performances and hopefully get myself in the eye of the manager and the first team.

"We are all wanting to perform and get the right results for the U23s first and foremost though, so hopefully we can do that on Tuesday against Bristol Rovers."

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

Whether the youngster will get an opportunity to make West Ham's first team is yet to be seen, but if he continues to impress, then a breakthrough is no doubt possible.

Up against Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup next Wednesday, Pellegrini may well opt to select Silva for his squad. However, with the Hammers trophy-less since way back in 1981, their Chilean manager might see this tournament as a good opportunity to end such a drought.

Xande Silva is tearing it up in the U23's..why can't he be given a chance in the first team.. especially against Macclesfield — Paul (@Hammer1966) September 19, 2018

Crisp finishes against Arsenal and Manchester City meant that Silva started off his Irons career with five goals in three appearances. Even though West Ham fought to an important victory overEverton last weekend, an attacking threat like his could help down the road.