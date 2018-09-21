Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Provides New & Positive Update on Recovery From Injury

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reached a new milestone in his recovery as he revealed that he is now kicking a football again.

The England midfielder is expected to miss the majority of this season after suffering multiple knee ligament damage in the Champions League semi-final against Roma. Now the Liverpool man has expressed his relief at finally being able to kick the ball.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, Chamberlain said: "It’s going well - very boring, very slow, very long, all the good stuff! But I’m making progress, which is obviously what we need. It’s just a long process and I just keep plugging away, but I’m in good spirits and I’m really positive about it.

"You just get into a routine [with] tunnel vision and keep going, setting yourself little goals and little things to achieve. I passed the ball the other day, not very well, but I started passing the ball and that was massive for me to be able to kick and know that my knee can kick a ball."

The 25-year-old continued: “Even though it was five yards, I’ve started working on stuff like that and it’s little wins like that that keep you going and keep you pushing forward to the next one.”

When Chamberlain does return to first team action he will face increased competition for a starting spot. In the summer the Reds signed Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, who all play in positions that the former Arsenal man has occupied.

The midfielder's positive attitude to his recover will boost Liverpool fans as Chamberlain suffered an injury as he was playing some of the best football of his career.

      Double Bogey (+2)