Arsenal Fans Praise Summer Signing After Making First Start in Europa League Win

Lucas Torreira made his first start in an Arsenal shirt when the Gunners hosted Ukrainian side Vorskla at the Emirates on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old Torreira put in a commanding performance for the Gunners, moving the ball forward from deeper positions, controlling the midfield and dictating play through his wide range of passes. He almost grabbed his first goal for Arsenal too when his free-kick hit the side-netting.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Before his first start, Torreira had to settle for several substitute appearances in the Premier League. Torreira's performances when coming off the bench have all been positive, leading to Arsenal fans questioning why Unai Emery hasn't yet promoted the Uruguayan midfielder to a starting position.

Given the positive response of Arsenal fans on Twitter to Torreira's display against Vorskla, the same question will be asked if Torreira isn't chosen to start in Arsenal's next game against Everton in the Premier League.

Torreira literally just threw his head at the ball and almost got kick right in the face. He's a warrior — MGH (@OfficialMgh) September 20, 2018

Can't wait for Sunday now. Torreira and Aubameyang surely nailed on to start. Still think Emery will stick with Cech though. — Arsenal News HQ™️ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) September 21, 2018

Really great performance tonight from the lads - just annoying we conceded two.



Was really impressed by Torreira again, and thought Sokratis showed his value. — Renato (@th14Renato) September 20, 2018

Torreira comes off and we concede 2.. coincidence ? Anyway, him coming off might actually be good news cause it might be an indication that he'll start on Sunday — Muhammad Ahmed (@DohukyMD3) September 20, 2018

Despite how well he played, Torreira could yet miss out on a starting position against Everton after picking up a knee injury against Vorskla.

Matteo Guendouzi came on in the 57th minute to replace him when he limped off the field. The Uruguayan could then be seen on the bench with an ice pack strapped tightly to his right knee.

3 points to start #EuropaLeague the best way!! Thanks to all the fans for their support! 💪🏼#ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/Kr7Zh7tQUC — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) September 21, 2018

Unai Emery gave an injury update on Torreira after the game, the Arsenal manager quoted by Goal as saying: “Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also. I hope that (after) tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, he will be OK for Sunday."