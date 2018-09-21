Brighton vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Tottenham travel to Brighton on Saturday having lost three consecutive matches for the first time under manager Mauricio Pochettino.





The match at the Amex Stadium is expected to produce goals. The hosts have scored five times in two home games this season, while all five of Tottenham's league matches have featured at least three goals.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs may be in for a tough evening on the South Coast. The Seagulls were eighth in the home form table last season, securing seven victories from their 19 games. And have already picked up four points from their two home fixtures this term.

Classic Encounter

Image by Jack Gallagher

Brighton 2-1 Tottenham (Div 1 - 1983)

A big upset occurred when the two teams met in April 1983. Brighton finished the season bottom of the division, while, despite this defeat, Tottenham finished in fourth position.

The match had a bit of everything, goals, red cards and late drama. Spurs had travelled with a depleted team and were missing the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles.

The away side took the lead midway through the first half with a low 35-yard drive from Graham Roberts. Both teams had a man sent off before Steve Gatting equalised with a left foot toe-poke, with five minutes remaining.

Substitute Gerry Ryan then made it two goals in a minute by heading home for a late dramatic winner. The header going past Ray Clemence and a certain Tottenham defender, Chris Hughton.

Key Battle





Glenn Murray vs. Michel Vorm

Tottenham’s number one goal keeper Hugo Lloris is still missing through injury, so Michel Vorm is expected to keep his place between the sticks. The Dutchman hasn’t enjoyed his recall to the team, having conceded six goals in three games.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Spurs have lost all three matches Vorm has been in goal this season.

Coming up against him will be Brighton striker Glenn Murray. The forward has already netted on four occasions this campaign and will be expecting to add to his tally on Saturday.

His goals have proven vital so far, having scored against Fulham and Southampton to secure draws from losing positions and scoring the first at home against Manchester United.

Team News





The only absentee from Brighton is midfielder Pascal Gross, who will miss out due to an ankle injury. Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are both in contention for their first appearances of the season after returning to full fitness.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Tottenham will still be missing Frenchman Hugo Lloris in goal, so Michel Vorm will continue to deputise. Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko will face late assessments to determine if they have recovered from their respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier will return to the squad after being rested in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Inter.

Predicted Lineups





Brighton: Ryan; Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Montoya; Stephens, Bissouma, Knockaert, March; Propper; Murray.

Tottenham: Vorm; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli; Moura, Kane.

Prediction





Tottenham come into the match needing to find a victory, Manager Mauricio Pochettino has suffered three consecutive defeats for the first time as Spurs boss and will be desperate to not add to that number.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Brighton only have one win thus far this season but that came also at the Amex, also in a game they were expected to lose, against Manchester United. Their character has been a positive however, coming back from losing positions to secure draws in the previous two games. And with Murray in form, a draw may be achievable for the Seagulls.

Predicted Scoreline: Brighton 1-2 Tottenham