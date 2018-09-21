Burnley vs Bournemouth Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor on Saturday as they aim to make it back to back wins for the second time this season with victory over winless Burnley.

Burnley have endured a horrific start to the season. This is the Clarets' worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1928, and Sean Dyche will hope that the home advantage will be decisive as Burnley look for their first win this season.



Bournemouth, in contrast to their hosts, have started the campaign well and currently sit fifth in the table, having only lost to league leaders Chelsea this season. The Cherries have been in good goal scoring form, finding the back of the net 10 times in the opening five fixtures. If Bournemouth are able to continue this good run of form, they will be set to finish comfortably in the top half of the table.

The Cherries were victorious in this fixture last season after coming from behind to win 2-1. Callum Wilson's goal in injury time ensured that all three points went to the south coast after Chris Wood had put Burnley ahead.

Key Battle

Callum Wilson vs. Joe Hart

Callum Wilson has bagged two goals this season, and will be relishing the opportunity to play against an out of form Burnley defence. The striker's pace could cause problems for the Burnley back-line, therefore Joe Hart will need to be on the top of his game to keep a clean sheet in this match.

Burnley have conceded ten goals this season and sit bottom of the Premier League. Despite this poor record, Hart has won plaudits for his impressive performances in goal.

Team News

Neither side have fresh injury concerns, but Burnley will still be without a number of key players on Saturday. Both Nick Pope and Steven Defour will miss the game with shoulder and calf injuries respectively. Robbie Brady is also still on the sidelines, but may return for the away fixture against Cardiff.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are likely to be without Charlie Daniels as the full-back recovers from a knee injury. Daniels may make an appearance on the substitutes bench but is unlikely to replace Diego Rico in the starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Begovic; Smith, Cook, Ake, Rico; Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King.

Bournemouth: Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Gudmundsson; Barnes, Vokes.

Predictions

Given Burnley's disastrous start to the season, Bournemouth are the favourites to win this one.

The Clarets, however, will look to rediscover the home form which saw them finish seventh last season. This is also one of the first home fixtures that Burnley would realistically think that they could win, after losing to Manchester United and high flying Watford this season.

Bournemouth will be confident ahead of this fixture after winning 4-2 against Leicester. The Cherries will want to start quickly and an early goal could decide this match.

Predicted scoreline: Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth