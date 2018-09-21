Chelsea Summer Signing Admits He Didn't Realise How Good Eden Hazard Was Before Arriving

Chelsea loanee Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has said he did not realise just how good teammate Eden Hazard was until he arrived at the London club.

Kovacic insisted he knew the Belgian was a top player, but admitted to being shocked by just how impressive a footballer Hazard is. Having played with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid too, the Croatian knows a thing or two about world-class players.

Hazard spent the summer being linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, most prominently to Real Madrid in the opposite direction to Kovacic, but the talented 27-year-old opted to stay at Chelsea.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking to the Evening Standard about the Belgian, Kovacic said: "[Hazard is] really good. I didn't know he's so good. Obviously I knew that he is a great player.

"But now, when I see him playing with us every day, every week, he is just incredible. For me, in this moment, one of the three best players in the world. I am enjoying with him, with other players, because the team is really amazing, talented, and I think we can do great things this season."

After a late return from the World Cup, Hazard has already hit impressive form in the Premier League this season - netting a remarkable five goals in five games, and grabbing two assists as well.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Hazard scored a hat-trick against Cardiff.





Chelsea have started their Premier League campaign under new boss Maurizio Sarri in inspired form, having won all five of their opening matches. They also beat Greek side PAOK 1-0 in their opening Europa League fixture in midweek.