'Don't Want Him Anywhere Near the Starting XI' - Liverpool Fans React as Player Returns to Training

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has returned to first team training as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Croatian centre-back was prevented from immediately returning to the side after the World Cup because of injury, but the defender will be vying for a starting spot within a few weeks.

In Lovren's absence, Joe Gomez has stepped into the role of partnering Virgil Van Dijk and earned rave reviews from the opening few fixtures.

💪 Dejan Lovren has returned to full #LFC training 👇 https://t.co/npJEvm8TUc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2018

As a result of Gomez's form in recent weeks, and Lovren's last season, Liverpool fans have not been enthusiastic about the centre-back's return from injury. Many fans took to Twitter to show their support for the England youngster in his new role.

Don’t want him anywhere near the starting XI with how well Gomez and Van Dijk have been. If Lovren wants to get into this team he needs to earn his opportunity — Riz (@TheCarrilero) September 19, 2018

Nice more choices but Gomez defo goes ahead of Lovren , no doubt 🔴 — JOAKIM 🇸🇪 (@JAckelmante) September 19, 2018

High self opinion, not that good but probably better than Matip. Thanks goodness for Gomez and VVD we are weak after those two. — Craig Bayliss (@CraigBaylissGl2) September 19, 2018

Other fans, however, were indifferent to Lovren's injury news as they believed that the 29-year-old would not have a place in the starting lineup.

Great! Reserve side in superb shape now! #LFC — Adam♦️ (@virgiIvd) September 19, 2018

Glad the reserves have got a decent defender back to full fitness 🤙 — Darren Taylor (@DTaylor00) September 19, 2018

Who cares! — sheba (@shebahillz) September 20, 2018

He can take his place on the bench — Mesiri 🇳🇬 (@jighson) September 20, 2018

Clearly most Liverpool fans are not too excited about Lovren's return but the defender may feature in the starting lineup when he is fully fit.