'Don't Want Him Anywhere Near the Starting XI' - Liverpool Fans React as Player Returns to Training

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has returned to first team training as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Croatian centre-back was prevented from immediately returning to the side after the World Cup because of injury, but the defender will be vying for a starting spot within a few weeks. 

In Lovren's absence, Joe Gomez has stepped into the role of partnering Virgil Van Dijk and earned rave reviews from the opening few fixtures.

As a result of Gomez's form in recent weeks, and Lovren's last season, Liverpool fans have not been enthusiastic about the centre-back's return from injury. Many fans took to Twitter to show their support for the England youngster in his new role.

Other fans, however, were indifferent to Lovren's injury news as they believed that the 29-year-old would not have a place in the starting lineup.

Clearly most Liverpool fans are not too excited about Lovren's return but the defender may feature in the starting lineup when he is fully fit.

