Manchester City will look to remain unbeaten in Premier League competition on Saturday, traveling on the road to face Cardiff. Kickoff from Cardiff City Stadium is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Man City has won four of its first five Premier League matches this season, drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 25. But despite starting unbeaten in the Premier League, Man City will have to rebound from a defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday, falling to Lyon 2-1 in Group F.

Cardiff has yet to notch a Premier League win this season, sitting at 0–2–3. Cardiff lost to Chelsea 4-1 on Sept. 15, falling to Arsenal by one goal two weeks prior.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, NBCSports. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

