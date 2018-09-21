How to Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2018

Real Madrid will aim to stay undefeated in La Liga play on Saturday, hosting Espanyol. Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid currently sits second in the La Liga standings, trailing only rival Barcelona. After starting the season 3–0, Real Madrid tied its last La Liga match, settling for a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Espanyol could retake Real Madrid for second place in La Liga with a win on Saturday, currently sitting fourth. Sergio Garcia scored the lone goal in Espanyol's last match, a 1-0 victory over Levante. 

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTVSling TVYou can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

