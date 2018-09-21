Real Madrid will aim to stay undefeated in La Liga play on Saturday, hosting Espanyol. Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid currently sits second in the La Liga standings, trailing only rival Barcelona. After starting the season 3–0, Real Madrid tied its last La Liga match, settling for a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Espanyol could retake Real Madrid for second place in La Liga with a win on Saturday, currently sitting fourth. Sergio Garcia scored the lone goal in Espanyol's last match, a 1-0 victory over Levante.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

