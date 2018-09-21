Join the Conversation as Brighton Women Host Liverpool Women Live on BT Sport

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Following disappointing starts to the season, Brighton Women and Liverpool Women will be hoping to get their Women's Super League campaigns back on track when the two clash at the Broadfield Stadium this coming Sunday, live on BT Sport.

The Seagulls have lost their opening two league matches, though former England manager Hope Powell will take comfort that her side have only lost out by the odd goal on each occasion.

Her side have failed to score in both of those games but will look at their clash against Liverpool as an opportunity to break that duck, particularly as Neil Redfearn's side have conceded nine times in their opening three matches of the season.

A thumping defeat to Arsenal Women kicked off the Reds' league season two weeks ago, before they followed up that performance by narrowly losing out to Manchester United Women in a Continential Tyres Cup clash. They did, however, defeat Durham Women on penalties last weekend following an entertaining 3-3 draw at New Ferens Park.

The game will be shown live and exclusively on BT Sport, and the home of Women's football want you, the fans, to get involved and have your say on all things WSL.

Have your questions answered by the BT Sport WSL presenters and pundits on Sunday, and find out everything you want to know about the revamped Women's Super League.

Send in your questions to @90min_Football and join BT Sport's WSL conversation.

BT Sport brings you the moments that matter with exclusively live action from the FA Women's Super League, FA Continental Tyres Cup and SSE Women's FA Cup. Watch on TV and via the award winning BT Sports App. bt.com/sport

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)