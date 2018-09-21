Join the Conversation as Brighton Women Host Liverpool Women Live on BT Sport

Following disappointing starts to the season, Brighton Women and Liverpool Women will be hoping to get their Women's Super League campaigns back on track when the two clash at the Broadfield Stadium this coming Sunday, live on BT Sport.

The Seagulls have lost their opening two league matches, though former England manager Hope Powell will take comfort that her side have only lost out by the odd goal on each occasion.

Her side have failed to score in both of those games but will look at their clash against Liverpool as an opportunity to break that duck, particularly as Neil Redfearn's side have conceded nine times in their opening three matches of the season.

A thumping defeat to Arsenal Women kicked off the Reds' league season two weeks ago, before they followed up that performance by narrowly losing out to Manchester United Women in a Continential Tyres Cup clash. They did, however, defeat Durham Women on penalties last weekend following an entertaining 3-3 draw at New Ferens Park.

