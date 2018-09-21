Leicester Boss Claude Puel Confirms Jonny Evans Will Replace Suspended Wes Morgan This Weekend

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed which of the Foxes' defenders will replace the suspended Wes Morgan against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Morgan was sent off in Leicester's 4-2 loss away at Bournemouth last weekend and while the second yellow may have been harsh on the Jamaican, his overall performance suggested that his time in Leicester's first team may be over.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Puel confirmed it would be Jonny Evans, rather than fellow new signing Caglar Soyuncu, who would be taking Morgan's place on the weekend.

“I think Jonny [Evans] deserves to play. He is an experienced player, a fantastic player. Normally, he will start on Saturday.

Puel was also able to give an injury update on his squad, confirming that Matty James was the only senior figure the Foxes would still be without.

“It is just James who is not fit. All the other players are available. For the moment, he is resting after his surgery and we will see, step by step, when he can come back with us."

Puel will be hoping to turn Leicester's fortunes around this weekend against Huddersfield after their woeful showing on the south coast. The Terriers currently sit in 18th position, having failed to pick up a win in their opening five Premier League games.





As a result, Leicester will likely fancy themselves to take advantage of the apparent gulf in quality between the two clubs and pick up a valuable three points