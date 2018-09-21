Leicester Looked Into Signing Exciting Midfielder After Brilliant World Cup Showings

Claude Puel, along with most managers in the Premier League, wanted to sign Aleksandr Golovin in the summer.

The Russian scored once at the World Cup and is rumoured to have attracted interest from a range of different clubs including Juventus and Chelsea - and apparently Leicester. Golovin eventually moved to Monaco during the transfer window, but is yet to make an appearance for the French side because of injury.

Before the midfielder moved to Monaco, however L'Equipe claim that he had suitors from a range of different countries. The French newspaper claim that Foxes boss Puel was keen on signing the 22-year-old, like 'almost all managers' in the Premier League.

A move for the Russian international never materialised but Leicester did have several players feature at the World Cup. Harry Maguire was one of a number of players who started regularly at the tournament, and Puel has suggested that the centre-back may be rested against Huddersfield.

Puel, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: "Harry has played a lot of games, but I will analyse it. To participate in a competition like the World Cup is tough to come back with good focus and freshness and concentration, this is a common thing."

Leicester manager Claude Puel is unaware of a release clause in Harry Maguire's new contract.



The 57-year-old continued: "If I rest him for this game and we lose, I know I will be criticised. But it is important to keep players fresh and we must have a good focus about this. Players need to have some protection.