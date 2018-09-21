Man Utd Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set to Sign New Lazio Deal Within 'a Matter of Days'

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a rumoured target for Manchester United and Tottenham, is expected to renew his commitment to Lazio with a contract extension in the coming days.

The Serbian midfielder became one of Europe's most sought-after young midfielders with his performances last season, scoring 12 goals in 35 Serie A appearances as Lazio narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Igli Tare: Manchester United-target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in line for Lazio deal https://t.co/FIIv4lZoZu — TODAY (@todayng) September 21, 2018

Despite reports linking United, Spurs and Juventus with a move for the 23-year-old, he stayed in Rome and is now set to extend his contract beyond its current 2022 expiration date, according to Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare.

"It's just a matter of days now," Tare told Sky Sports Italia. "All will be signed at the start of next week. The agreements have been in place for some time now."

Despite missing out on a top four spot to closest rivals Inter on the final day of last season, Lazio were in a strong position when it came to warding off interest in Milinkovic-Savic, due to his contract still having four years left to run.

They slapped a €100m (£89m) price tag on the Serbian, which nobody was willing to match.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Lazio's star striker and last season's joint top scorer in Serie A Ciro Immobile is also close to agreeing a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

Immobile scored his 69th goal in 93 appearances for Lazio as they got their Europa League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Apollon Limassol on Thursday evening.