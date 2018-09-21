Martin Keown Claims Arsenal's Bernd Leno 'Did Nothing' to Threaten Petr Cech in Europa League Win

Martin Keown believes Bernd Leno's performance wasn't good enough to take Petr Cech's place as Arsenal's number one goalkeeper after watching the Gunners' 4-2 Europa League win against Ukrainian side Vorskla on Thursday.

Arsenal went 4-0 up in the game through goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Welbeck, and Mesut Ozil before Vorskla saved face by scoring two goals late on.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite the win, Keown was unimpressed by some Arsenal players' displays on the night, including that of new goalkeeper signing Leno. As quoted by the Evening Standard, Keown said: "I'm not sure anyone has done that tonight [shown they deserve to be in the first team].

"Certainly not the goalkeeper. You can't point blame at him for the goals, but if he pulled off a worldie save he might stay in the team.

"If he saved one of those goals you'd have to say he was quite brilliant. [If he] did nothing for the whole night but he pulled off two amazing saves, but he didn't do that."

The German keeper signed for Arsenal in the summer for a reported fee of £19.2m. Since signing, however, he has failed to convince Unai Emery that he should be chosen as Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper above Cech.





Emery stated in his post match comments, as quoted by ESPN, that he was happy with Leno's debut. He said: "We conceded two goals but not from one mistake from [Leno].

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"He got minutes in the game and he can take confidence [from his performance]."