Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Could Be Fired Within 'a Week' If Tottenham Run Continues

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that, in the precarious world of modern football, he could be sacked within a week if Spurs' poor run continues.

Pochettino is currently on a run of three consecutive defeats for the first time since he took over at Tottenham in 2014, with Premier League losses against Watford and Liverpool followed by a Champions League defeat at Inter on Tuesday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs face a tricky trip to Brighton on Saturday and Pochettino is aware that pressure could start to mount on him if his team cannot reverse their fortunes.

"I am going to stick with the club, I am not going to criticise the club. All the decisions are our decisions and of course always with the club until the end," said Pochettino, quoted by the Mirror.

"Maybe we are still here in five years or maybe in one week we are not here, but we will always be talking well about the club and helping them to achieve all they want.

"The only way we can stop that [criticism] is winning games and if we don’t win, everyone is going to criticise more than now. And you know what is going to happen when we don’t win games — the first responsible is me."

Pochettino will be able to bring Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier back into his team for Saturday's match, having gambled by resting them both for the defeat at San Siro.

Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko have returned to training after hamstring injuries and will be assessed on Friday to see if they are fit to be included.