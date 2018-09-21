'The Most West Ham Thing You'll Hear All Day' - Hammers Fans React as One-Time Flop Scores in UCL

Havard Nordtveit isn't exactly fondly remembered by West Ham fans. He spent just one season with the London club after signing from Borussia Monchengladbach on a free in 2016, but was moved from position to position and never really found his rhythm.

What a difference a year can make. Since leaving England just over one year ago, he has slowly established himself at the heart of the Hoffenheim defence as they finished in third place in the Bundesliga last season, qualifying for the 2018/19 Champions League.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This season, he has started each of Hoffenheim's three Bundesliga matches, and their Champions League clash away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

And it's the latter in which he made headlines, and kicked West Ham circles on Twitter into overdrive, as he headed in to score his side's second in a 2-2 draw.





Hammers fans seem to be in disbelief that Nordtveit is scoring in the Champions League these days, with the prevailing belief being that he looked some way short of that calibre when plying his trade in the Premier League.

Without further ado, then, here are the Twitter highlights as they happened when Nordtveit scored for his new side.