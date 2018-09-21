Newcastle Fans Urge Rafa Benitez to Recall Magpies Defender for Crystal Palace Clash

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Some Newcastle fans are calling for Kenedy to be restored to the starting lineup after the winger was dropped for the Magpies' defeat to Arsenal.

Kenedy has struggled to make an impact for Newcastle since returning to St James' Park this season. While on loan last campaign, the Brazilian caught the eye of most fans with his performances at the end of the season.

However, since he returned to Newcastle, the winger has failed to reach the same level of performance. Despite his poor form, some members of the Toon Army are advocating for Kenedy's return to the starting XI.

Some fans even took aim at Benitez, claiming that he was making a huge mistake by leaving Kenedy on the bench in previous matches.

Newcastle return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Magpies are winless this season and face a tough test against the Eagles who have been boosted by Wilfried Zaha's return.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)