Newcastle Fans Urge Rafa Benitez to Recall Magpies Defender for Crystal Palace Clash

Some Newcastle fans are calling for Kenedy to be restored to the starting lineup after the winger was dropped for the Magpies' defeat to Arsenal.

Kenedy has struggled to make an impact for Newcastle since returning to St James' Park this season. While on loan last campaign, the Brazilian caught the eye of most fans with his performances at the end of the season.

However, since he returned to Newcastle, the winger has failed to reach the same level of performance. Despite his poor form, some members of the Toon Army are advocating for Kenedy's return to the starting XI.

Need his class tomorrow — Josh Thompson⚫️⚪️🏴🏳️ (@JoshTho94515444) September 21, 2018

If Lascelles is fit we'll be pretty much full strength on Saturday.



Probable line up.



Dubravka

Yedlin Lascelles Fernandez Dummet

Shelvey Diame

Ritchie Perez Kenedy

Rondon



That's a decent team that.#NUFC — Burnsie 🏴NUFC🏳️ (@BenArfaChance) September 20, 2018

I think he would make a good number 10 if he can regain the confidence and form he had for us last season, he’ll come good he’s just hit a bad run of form. — Robbie (@Robobriain) September 19, 2018

Kenedy for Murphy. One more chance. On his day he is our best player. — Kez (@kezthompsonnn) September 20, 2018

Would rather have Kenedy than Murphy tbh — Adrian (@Adrian____29) September 20, 2018

Some fans even took aim at Benitez, claiming that he was making a huge mistake by leaving Kenedy on the bench in previous matches.

Play a line up like that when you have Rondon, Shelvey, Muto and Kenedy on the bench and expect the worst.



Rafa isn't blameless.#NUFC — Burnsie 🏴NUFC🏳️ (@BenArfaChance) September 15, 2018

Newcastle return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Magpies are winless this season and face a tough test against the Eagles who have been boosted by Wilfried Zaha's return.