Newcastle United Star Opens Up on Rumoured Training Ground Bust Up With Club Captain

Newcastle's Scottish winger Matt Ritchie has played down talk of a training ground bust up with club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Speculation was rife that Ritchie's relationship with Lascelles was damaged beyond repair following a heated discussion at the club's training ground last month, which reportedly ended with both players needing to be separated by teammates.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

But the Scot has lifted the lid on what really happened between the pair. Speaking to the Daily Express as quoted by the Chronicle, Ritchie admitted he was a fiery character on the training ground, and that him and Lascelles simply had a lively discussion.

“We had a difference of opinion and a discussion about it – a lively discussion! Jamaal and I are two of the more vocal characters, very similar in the way we train and conduct ourselves.





"It was something which got overheated but it was nothing personal and 20 minutes later, everything was fine.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ritchie also emphasised that there would be no problem in future, and that he would continue to push his team mates to be as good as they can be.

“It’s just my personality and I’ve never been one to shy away from voicing an opinion. I like to think I am honest and open with those around me and if you are demanding the highest standards from team-mates, your own standards have to be right up there as well," the Scotsman added.