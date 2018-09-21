Owen Hargreaves Challenges Young Manchester United Duo to Emulate Liverpool Sensations

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Following an impressive first showing together during Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League, young full back pairing Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot have been challenged by Owen Hargreaves to emulate Liverpool counterparts Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Shaw in particular has made a strong start to the season as United’s first choice left back, having previously faced increasing questions over his future at Old Trafford in recent times, whilst Dalot impressed during his first start under Jose Mourinho on Wednesday night.

With Shaw still only 23 and new boy Dalot just 19 years old, there is a sense that the duo could go on to become a formidable long-term full back pairing for United, and speaking on BT Sport, via the Daily Star, former United star Hargreaves told the pair to match the exploits of Liverpool’s star full backs.

The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder said: “At that time (of Shaw breaking his leg), he was flying. He was exceptional in that left back position. So I think to come back from that takes time.

“The one thing, even Van Gaal criticised a bit, was maybe his work ethic at times. That comes from training every day, you’ve got to show the manager that you want (to play).

“He’s probably been one of United’s best players this season so far. Maybe the young United full backs can emulate the two terrific full backs from Liverpool – Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.”

Dalot was a £19m summer signing from Porto and is regarded as a potential long-term successor to Antonio Valencia in United’s right back berth. Hargreaves, for one, has argued that the Portuguese star has a big future at Old Trafford.


“This kid I like, he’s got something,” Hargreaves continued. “He’s a terrific crosser of the ball, look at that for a cross. Technically he’s quite good as well, we saw some step-overs in there as well.”

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dalot may well go on to become the next in a prestigious line of Portuguese stars to grace Old Trafford, and will hope to have put himself in contention for United’s next Premier League clash against another side of strong Portuguese persuasion in Wolves on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)