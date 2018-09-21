Pellegrini Admits Jack Wilshere Is 'Very Upset' After Cause of Latest Injury Lay Off Is Revealed

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says midfielder Jack Wilshere is 'very upset' after suffering yet another injury, explaining that a loose screw in his ankle is at the root of his latest layoff. 

The 26-year-old had looked to have put his torrid injury history behind him after leaving Arsenal to join West Ham in the summer, starting the Hammers' first four games without any incident.

However, he missed last weekend's 3-1 victory over Everton before undergoing surgery on Monday, and Pellegrini is unsure how long he can expect to be without the midfielder. 

“I spoke with him before he started the week. He felt the pain in his ankle," Pellegrini said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

“He was working so well that of course he was very upset about what happened.

“He is a player who is maybe not too old, but he has a lot of experience with injuries. I hope he will know what is the best way to recover as soon as he can."

According to TalkSPORT, he continued: “The club doctor can say more about it than me, but he has a screw in his ankle from surgery he had some years ago. The screw has maybe made some movements so he had to take it out and now we will see how many weeks he will take to recover.”

While Pellegrini is unsure of the timeline, many outlets are reporting that he could miss around six weeks of action. 

Wilshere's career has been haunted by injuries so far, with a remarkable 13 spells on the sidelines during his time at Arsenal - a record that had seemed to intensify as the years went on.

Issues seemed to have subsided last season, however, so this fresh injury understandably comes as a blow to the morale of the midfielder. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)