Pellegrini Admits Jack Wilshere Is 'Very Upset' After Cause of Latest Injury Lay Off Is Revealed

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says midfielder Jack Wilshere is 'very upset' after suffering yet another injury, explaining that a loose screw in his ankle is at the root of his latest layoff.

The 26-year-old had looked to have put his torrid injury history behind him after leaving Arsenal to join West Ham in the summer, starting the Hammers' first four games without any incident.

Another day, another injury for Jack Wilshere. 🤕



How good could he have been if he wasn't plagued by injuries? https://t.co/L05KPzGcDI — 90min (@90min_Football) September 18, 2018

However, he missed last weekend's 3-1 victory over Everton before undergoing surgery on Monday, and Pellegrini is unsure how long he can expect to be without the midfielder.

“I spoke with him before he started the week. He felt the pain in his ankle," Pellegrini said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

“He was working so well that of course he was very upset about what happened.



“He is a player who is maybe not too old, but he has a lot of experience with injuries. I hope he will know what is the best way to recover as soon as he can."

According to TalkSPORT, he continued: “The club doctor can say more about it than me, but he has a screw in his ankle from surgery he had some years ago. The screw has maybe made some movements so he had to take it out and now we will see how many weeks he will take to recover.”

While Pellegrini is unsure of the timeline, many outlets are reporting that he could miss around six weeks of action.

BREAKING: West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere out for up to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery, according to Sky sources. pic.twitter.com/v2SLdKFfyn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 17, 2018

Wilshere's career has been haunted by injuries so far, with a remarkable 13 spells on the sidelines during his time at Arsenal - a record that had seemed to intensify as the years went on.

Issues seemed to have subsided last season, however, so this fresh injury understandably comes as a blow to the morale of the midfielder.