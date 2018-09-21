Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hints Arsenal Plan to Prioritise Europa League Over Premier League

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that the Gunners are prioritising the Europa League over the Premier League for the time being, because they are keen to win the competition and need to 'win straight away' in order to get through the group stage.

Aubameyang, who scored twice in the 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla to start the campaign, suggested that there will be time to focus on the Premier League later in the season.

"We know that the Premier League is long, there are a lot of games, but these ones we need to win straight away," the player said after the game, via Arsenal.com.

"We have to perform quickly so it is good to start with a win and the next game will be important for us also," he added.

Manager Unai Emery named a strong Arsenal side for the Thursday night game at the Emirates Stadium, appearing less inclined than predecessor Arsene Wenger to use the competition as a way to blood youngsters - only Emile Smith Rowe appeared.

"Of course [we want to win it], especially for me because I didn't play in the Europa League last year and I am really happy to be back in this competition," Aubameyang continued. "We want to go to the final of course, it is an objective and hopefully we will do well in our next games."

TF-Images/GettyImages

A place in next season's Champions League group stage remains the prize for the winner.

Arsenal's next Europa League fixture requires them to take a lengthy trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag next month. First, though, the Gunners must face Everton and Watford in the Premier League either side of an EFL Cup tie against Brentford.