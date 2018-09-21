Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro Claims Ronaldo Should Win Ballon d'Or Ahead of Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of his teammate Luka Modric.

Modric won the Golden Ball award at the World Cup and several pundits had tipped the Croatian midfielder to win the coveted Ballon d'Or. Casemiro, however, believes that his former teammate Ronaldo is more deserving of the award.

"He is a winner"@Minarzouki believes it is @Cristiano's 'obsession' that stands him apart from other footballers.



More on the new Euro Leagues Podcast. https://t.co/1mGS5UUbWq pic.twitter.com/80OCXvmENh — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 20, 2018

Speaking in a post match interview, as quoted by beIN Sports, the Brazilian said: "Luka's year has been spectacular, but in my opinion I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season."

The Portuguese superstar has held a duopoly on the Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi in recent years and Modric appears to be one of the few players who has a realistic chance of breaking the pair's stronghold on the award.





Casemiro was speaking after Real Madrid's Champions League victory over AS Roma. Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 win and the midfielder beliebes the team can still improve despite their impressive performance.

Speaking about the result, Casemiro added: "last year they reached the semi finals, almost got to the final, we have to value the match we have played. I would say it was almost perfect, I'll keep the goal chances that we have created."

"We will correct [mistakes], the important thing is to create 30 goal chances. With Luka, Toni [Kroos] and Isco we have known each other for a long time, the quality they have is impressive, everything is easier, I know them and we feel very comfortable."