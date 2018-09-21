Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro Claims Ronaldo Should Win Ballon d'Or Ahead of Luka Modric

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of his teammate Luka Modric.

Modric won the Golden Ball award at the World Cup and several pundits had tipped the Croatian midfielder to win the coveted Ballon d'Or. Casemiro, however, believes that his former teammate Ronaldo is more deserving of the award.

Speaking in a post match interview, as quoted by beIN Sportsthe Brazilian said: "Luka's year has been spectacular, but in my opinion I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season."

The Portuguese superstar has held a duopoly on the Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi in recent years and Modric appears to be one of the few players who has a realistic chance of breaking the pair's stronghold on the award.


Casemiro was speaking after Real Madrid's Champions League victory over AS Roma. Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 win and the midfielder beliebes the team can still improve despite their impressive performance.

Speaking about the result, Casemiro added: "last year they reached the semi finals, almost got to the final, we have to value the match we have played. I would say it was almost perfect, I'll keep the goal chances that we have created." 

"We will correct [mistakes], the important thing is to create 30 goal chances. With Luka, Toni [Kroos] and Isco we have known each other for a long time, the quality they have is impressive, everything is easier, I know them and we feel very comfortable."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)