Report Claims Liverpool Wanted Ligue 1 Star Allan Saint-Maximin Prior to Signing Xherdan Shaqiri

A report from France has claimed Liverpool were interested in signing Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin before moving for Xherdan Shaqiri.

In amongst a summer of big spending, Xhedran Shaqiri was the player signed by Liverpool ahead of this season with the lowest transfer fee and, arguably, the least prominent role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, Liverpool considered a move for the Nice winger with Shaqiri later signed as an alternate option. It is said that the Reds even contacted the Ligue 1 side to enquire about a potential deal.

However, Liverpool were reportedly told that the 21-year-old was not available, and subsequently switched their attentions to the signing of Shaqiri from Stoke City, as Saint-Maximin would likely have commanded a considerably larger fee in any deal.

Liverpool apparently failed to soften Nice’s stance on the starlet, who has gone on to enjoy a successful start to the Ligue 1 season, scoring twice in his side’s first five league matches. The winger is not only a bright prospect for the future, but apparently of equal importance to his club in the short-term.

Nice defender Dante has echoed the notion of his teammate’s importance to his side, but also voiced caution over expecting too much from the Saint-Maximin at such an early stage in his career.

Dante said of Saint-Maximin: “We expect a lot from him and that is normal. He is very young. If he works hard he will reach the highest level.

“But for the moment he has played just two good games out of 38.”

Any future interest from clubs like Liverpool in securing the promising winger’s services may be brought forward in the near future, with Saint-Maximin’s contract with Nice only having another year to run from next summer.