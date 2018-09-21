Sergio Aguero Signs Contract Extension Keeping Him at Manchester City Until 2021

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Sergio Aguero has signed a new Manchester City contract extension keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021.

The Argentine was already contracted to the Premier League champions until 2020 but this extension means that he will have been at City for a decade by the time it expires.

"I am happy for this additional year," Aguero told CityTV. "My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.

"Hopefully, that's going to happen. This was the main reason I signed."

Last season, Aguero became City's all-time top goalscorer when he scored his 178th goal for the club against Napoli, surpassing Eric Brook's previous record.

In the Community Shield at the start of this season, Aguero became the first player to score 200 goals for Manchester City, before scoring his ninth City hat-trick against Huddersfield.

"We are delighted that Sergio is extending his stay at Manchester City," added director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years.

"We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news."

Aguero famously scored the last-minute goal against QPR that won City their first Premier League title in 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)