Spurs Fans Welcome First Team Star Back to Training on Social Media After Injury Issues

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to the positive news that Dele Alli could be back in action for the club this weekend away at Brighton.

The attacking midfielder - who sustained an injury while on international duty with England - is reportedly back in training ahead of Spurs' trip to the south coast, but it's not yet confirmed whether he will feature.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference as quoted by football.london, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino attempted to temper Spurs fans expectations.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Still we need to wait tomorrow to assess him, to see if he’ll be part of the squad. Today was a recovery day for everyone and it’s difficult to judge today if he’s ready or not to play.

"Tomorrow we’ll see if he’s ready or not to be part, if it’s possible for him to help or maybe if we need to wait a few days more to involved him in the competition."

Despite Pochettino keeping his cards close to his chest, Tottenham fans were pleased to see their star man back in action - if only on the training pitch.

Welcome back! Fair to say you have been missed. — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) September 20, 2018

Great to have you back mate. Things have clearly fallen apart without you. — Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) September 20, 2018

Good to see you back — Marc Butcher (@marcb3381) September 20, 2018

Preferred it if you were on the pitch for us bro! Missing your guile and creativity. Hope you come back this weekend. 🤞🙏👍 — Ray Verma (@rayverma) September 20, 2018

Spurs will be hoping Alli is fit enough to face Brighton as they look to end a poor run of form which has seen the club lose three games on the bounce.