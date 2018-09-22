Alex Sandro 'Never Thought About Leaving' Juventus During Summer & Reveals Lack of Contract Talks

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Juventus defender Alex Sandro is adamant that he "never thought about leaving" the club during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has thrown his future into question after revealing he still hasn't been approached over a new deal in Turin.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the best full backs in Europe following a switch from Porto in 2015. Sandro has gone on to make 119 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning six major honours.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Sandro was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Chelsea and Manchester United were believed to be closest to his signature. 

The defender claims he never intended to leave Juventus during the summer, but Sandro has questioned why the club haven't offered him a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

"I never thought about leaving Juventus, but I haven’t yet received a renewal offer yet," he told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). "I still have this year of contract left and the next one, I’ll keep focusing on the present and then we’ll see what happens."

Sandro isn't alone with his concerns over a new deal as there six other senior players who could also walk away from Juventus for free in 2020. 

AFP/GettyImages

Although the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Medhi Benatia and Giorgio Chiellini are at risk running down their contracts, Juventus will be most concerned with their future first team striker Moise Kean.

