Arsenal Fans React After talkSPORT Presenters Claim Mesut Ozil Has Found His Level in 'Loser's Cup'

talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy has taken a swipe at Mesut Ozil following his impressive display in the Europa League. Ozil came off the bench to put the game beyond doubt by adding Arsenal’s fourth goal on Thursday evening against Vorskla.

Despite this, Cundy and fellow presenter Adrian Durham took the opportunity to criticise the Gunners' playmaker and declare he has found his level in the Europa League, which they branded the ‘Loser’s Cup’.

The German has had to deal with many critics in his time at the Emirates, not least of all from his own fans. The occasionally relaxed demeanour of the playmaker has seen him draw protracted criticism for a perceived lack of effort and impact.

Ozil has in fact delivered 28 goals and 50 assists from 146 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, making him a key attacking outlet. He notched up his second goal of the current season in all competitions with his effort against Vorskla as he continues to deliver.

Speaking on the post-match talkSPORT radio show, Durham said: “After years of criticising Mesut Ozil - I think it’s lovely, it’s so very, very cute that Mesut Ozil has finally found his level in the Loser’s Cup against a team we didn’t know what country they’re from, nobody’s heard of them, they’re not very good and he comes on, scores a goal and lets them score two.”

Cundy responded to the loaded question by bringing up the players lack of desire and unwillingness to track back.

He added: “One of the reasons Arsenal have done nothing in the time he’s been there is because of him - Arsene Wenger allowed him to be lazy.”

Arsenal fans were less than impressed with the duo but aimed most of their fury towards Cundy as they took to Twitter to compare the playing careers of the two and defend their playmaker.